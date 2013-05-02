Listen To The 'Crazy In Love' Jazz Remix From 'The Great Gatsby' Soundtrack

In the latest single to be released off the epic “Great Gatsby” soundtrack, Emeli Sandé and the Bryan Ferry Orchestra have re-worked Beyoncé’ and Jay-Z’s “Crazy In Love” into an amazing swing rendition of the hit song.



The film’s soundtrack — executive produced by Jay-Z — also features new music from Will.i.am, The xx, Florence & the Machine and Hova himself.

“The Great Gatsby” hits theatres May 10 while the album is set to release May 7.

Listen to the fun “Crazy in Love” remix below:

Now remember the original:

