Beyoncé shimmered in a $32,000 blazer, leggings, and heart-shaped bag covered in crystals

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2015. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Beyoncé wore a Gucci x Balenciaga outfit worth more than $US32,000 ($AU44,654).

The star opted for a blazer, matching leggings, a clutch bag, and gloves covered in crystals.

She wore the outfit for Jay-Z’s birthday celebration.

Beyoncé wore a sparkly button-down blazer, leggings, and matching clutch bag embroidered with crystals to celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday.

The singer, 40, posted a series of photos on Instagram on Wednesday of herself wearing the outfit by Gucci x Balenciaga, alongside a photo of Jay-Z blowing out birthday candles.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

She completed the look with a pair of fingerless gloves, heels, hoop earrings, and sunglasses. The entire outfit is worth more than $US32,000 ($AU44,654).

The blazer, which is listed at $US13,000 ($AU18,141) on Gucci’s website, has Gucci and Balenciaga’s logos on it. The leggings, listed at $US10,800 ($AU15,071), were “crafted from crystal GG tulle stretch with leather,” according to the Gucci website.

Both items were designed as part of a collection for The Hacker Project, which was created by Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele to “pose questions about luxury, authenticity and inspiration,” The New York Times reports.

These items aim to infuse “iconic Balenciaga silhouettes with Gucci codes in unique creations,” according to the Gucci website.

Meanwhile, the Gucci clutch bag Beyoncé wore is listed at $US8,500 ($AU11,861) on My Theresa’s online store. The bag is in the shape of an anatomical heart and is also covered in crystals, according to the product description online.

Representatives for Gucci and Balenciaga did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.