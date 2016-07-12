The internet is going nuts over Beyoncé's delayed reaction at Wimbledon

Beyoncé and Jay Z were among the glamorous and well-dressed attendees this weekend at Wimbledon, the tennis tournament that just wrapped up in London.

But it appears Beyoncé may need to brush up on her tennis viewing.

After Beyoncé’s “Sorry” music video co-star Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber to claim her 22nd Grand Slam title, Queen B appeared not to have realised what had happened.

Once Beyoncé saw everyone around her cheering, she quickly jumped to her feet to do the same.

Watch the amazing video of Beyoncé’s reaction below:

Let’s take a closer look:

@beyonce @enecaro @serenawilliams #serenawilliams #beyonce #jayz

A video posted by Serena Williams FanPage (@mrsturkishbeyhive) on

Twitter was quick to catch on to the Queen B’s goof:


 

 

 

 

 

