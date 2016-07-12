The internet is going nuts over Beyoncé's delayed reaction at Wimbledon

Beyoncé and Jay Z were among the glamorous and well-dressed attendees this weekend at Wimbledon, the tennis tournament that just wrapped up in London.

But it appears Beyoncé may need to brush up on her tennis viewing.

After Beyoncé’s “Sorry” music video co-star Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber to claim her 22nd Grand Slam title, Queen B appeared not to have realised what had happened.

Once Beyoncé saw everyone around her cheering, she quickly jumped to her feet to do the same.

Watch the amazing video of Beyoncé’s reaction below:

Beyoncé has really never watched a game of tennis in her life before this” GO SPORTS” ????????????????. https://t.co/2rW54w3o6t

— Phlynt Phlossy™ (@PhilChard) July 10, 2016

Let’s take a closer look:

@beyonce @enecaro @serenawilliams #serenawilliams #beyonce #jayz A video posted by Serena Williams FanPage (@mrsturkishbeyhive) on Jul 9, 2016 at 11:13am PDT

Twitter was quick to catch on to the Queen B’s goof:

I think Beyonce may be confused at Wimbledon. It’s not ‘All The Single Ladies’, it’s ‘All the Ladies Singles’….

— ByTheMinute (@ByTheMins) July 9, 2016





Beyoncé looked so confused at the Wimbledon championships today ???? at least she was supporting Serena.

— dajah. (@tinysunflower) July 9, 2016

beyoncé at a tennis tournament is me at any sports event.

— JOURDAN. (@thatdudejourdan) July 10, 2016

That video of Beyonce’s delayed reaction when Serena won. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/vv8wapYIJZ

— Mrs H’ghar (@EllaBellaBleu) July 9, 2016

