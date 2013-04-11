Beyoncé Might Have A $50 Million Pepsi Deal, But She Wants You Drinking Budweiser Too

Even though Beyoncé signed a $50 million deal with PepsiCo to be its official brand ambassador, the singer is peddling other beverages too. Specifically: She wants you to drink Budweiser.



She’s headlining “Budweiser Made in America,” a two-day concert held in Philadelphia over labour Day weekend with bands including Nine Inch Nails, Deadmau5, Calvin Harris, and Public Enemy.

Considering that her husband Jay-Z was named co-brand director of Budweiser in 2006 — Forbes called it a “strikingly similar partnership” to Beyoncé’s with Pepsi — and helms the “Made in America” concert series, it makes sense that the singer is a major part of the show.

And she isn’t really cheating on Pepsi.

In fact, an internal memo from Pepsi detailed cross-promotion plans with Budweiser throughout 2013.

Ad Age explains:

In an internal memo sent by A-B InBev to distributors that was obtained by Ad Age, the brewer refers to the program as a “National Big Bet.” The memo also shows a “save up to $8” coupon next to images of Bud Light, Doritos and Pepsi (with a mail-in rebate). “We have always worked with cross-merchandising partners in the past, but for 2013…all three [brands — Doritos, Pepsi and Bud Light] are trying to work together to have flawless execution at retail,” an A-B InBev distributor told Ad Age. He noted that the arrangement requires coordination between three sales and delivery teams.

So really Beyoncé is just solidifying her fighting role in the war against Coke. And getting paid a ton to do so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.