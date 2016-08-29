Beyoncé delivered the most flawless performance in VMAs history

Megan Willett
Beyoncé already won an award that MTV brought back just for her and brought the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Mike Brown, and Oscar Grant onto the red carpet, but it was her stunning performance of songs from her visual album “Lemonade” that left people literally in awe.

Beyoncé, appropriately, even dropped the microphone.

She essentially followed the order of her album, starting with “Pray You Catch Me,” and transitioning into “Hold Up,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Sorry.”

The visuals were on point, with fire imagery, a literal bat where she smacked a camera, and stunning choreography.

Beyoncé ended with a slamming performance of “Formation” with dozens of dancers backing her up. The last shot showed the dancers lying down, making the gender symbol for female.

Honestly, people lost their minds.

Beyoncé just had the best performance at the Video Music Awards of all time. And we’re all just lucky to have witnessed it.

