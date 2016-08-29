Beyoncé delivered the most flawless performance in VMAs history

Beyoncé already won an award that MTV brought back just for her and brought the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Mike Brown, and Oscar Grant onto the red carpet, but it was her stunning performance of songs from her visual album “Lemonade” that left people literally in awe.

Beyoncé, appropriately, even dropped the microphone.

She essentially followed the order of her album, starting with “Pray You Catch Me,” and transitioning into “Hold Up,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Sorry.”

The visuals were on point, with fire imagery, a literal bat where she smacked a camera, and stunning choreography.

BEYONCÉ. BROKEN. THE. CAMERA. SHE CAN DO EVERYTHING! E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G! pic.twitter.com/GIGmmCq38h — bi sex uau (@andygnada) August 29, 2016

Beyoncé ended with a slamming performance of “Formation” with dozens of dancers backing her up. The last shot showed the dancers lying down, making the gender symbol for female.

And she dropped that Venus symbol. Gotta give Beyonce all the props for her #BLACKGIRLMAGIC #VMAs

— CJ Sobers (@DrCJSobers) August 29, 2016

Honestly, people lost their minds.

What if Beyoncé low key The second coming of Christ tho? #VMA‘s

— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 29, 2016

that beyonce performance just revived my soul and brought me back to life

— ☠ SORRY NOT SORRY ☠ (@SORRYNOTSOORRY) August 29, 2016

MTV: how much time do you need to perform? Beyoncé: all of it MTV: OK

— Look Who Just (@OfCourseDrew) August 29, 2016

Beyoncé sound like her damn album she not human

— Anaya Roderick (@AnayaRoderick) August 29, 2016

Beyoncé just had the best performance at the Video Music Awards of all time. And we’re all just lucky to have witnessed it.

