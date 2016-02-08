Beyoncé just dominated the Super Bowl again with Coldplay and Bruno Mars

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was billed as a Coldplay concert, but was it?

The rock band certinaly got its time in, but many were eager to see what Beyoncé would do in her guest performance, after taking center stage at the Super Bowl just a few years ago.

They were answered by a phenomenal, show-stealing rendition of her new single “Formation.”

Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson also joined in for a performance of “Uptown Funk.” And all three artists gave tribute to past Super Bowl performances including by late singers Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

In some ways the halftime show harked back to earlier decades, with a marching band on the field (though it was hard to hear them in the mix).

Though many on social media were criticising Coldplay and lead singer Chris Martin, the show easily gave every audience member something to enjoy. And it even provided a surprising whollop of emotion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.