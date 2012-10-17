LEAKED: Beyoncé Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Beyoncé has since confirmed the rumours with a photo on her Tumblr.

Photo: Tumblr screencap

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is getting an infusion of young blood.Beyoncé will perform at this year’s show in New Orleans, an anonymous source leaked to the AP.



With the notable exception of The Black Eyed Peas, halftime show artists have been geared toward an older demographic in recent years.

Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Prince have all headlined in the last six years.

Beyoncé is sort of a happy medium: not as teeny bopper-y as the Black Eyed Peas but more modern than Tom Petty.

Rejoice, this should be a good one:

