People are boycotting Beyoncé after her Super Bowl song sent a harsh message to police

Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime performance of her new song, “Formation,” was met with acclaim by her fans and the mainstream media.

But many are now calling for a boycott of the singer because of the harsh message the video for her song sends to police.

The music video is set in New Orleans and features a wall that reads “stop shooting us.” She also appears on top of a police cruiser sinking in water.

At one point, the video shows a child dancing in front of police officers in riot gear.

Many images in the video show awareness to recent police violence against black men like Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Freddie Grey.

Since the video went live this weekend, many people have been calling for a boycott of the singer.

“As the wife of a police officer, I am offended by this entire video,” one woman wrote on Beyoncé’s Facebook page. “Rise above and stay above the strife. For a girl who grew up in a privileged, wealthy family, she has no business pandering to those who didn’t.”

PostbyRebekah Simpson.

Many others said they were supportive of Beyoncé’s message.

“Some people may not like it, but you are changing the way we see each other and that is a really powerful thing to do just in song lyrics,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

Here’s the full video:

