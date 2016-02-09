Here's how Beyoncé's Super Bowl dancers honored the Black Panthers

Beyoncé performed her newest single, “Formation,” during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show Sunday night and honored the Black Panthers and the Black Lives Matter movement with her performance.

Her dancers wore black berets during their performance in homage to the black nationalist organisation formed in 1966.

Beyoncés dancers in black berets at #SB50 paying homage to the Black Panthers 50 years after their #formation in ’66 pic.twitter.com/YXpzBkkm6s — The Dream Defenders (@Dreamdefenders) February 8, 2016

The single and video she released on Saturday feature images and symbols of black culture and the black experience in America.

Following the performance, some of the dancers paid tribute to Mario Woods, a black man killed by San Francisco police in December. (The Super Bowl was held in San Francisco.) The Justice Department has launched an investigation into the shooting following the release of video footage of the shooting.

Last night, Beyoncé announced “The Formation World Tour,” which is set to take place from April through July.

