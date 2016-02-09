Inside the $10,000-a-night Airbnb Beyoncé rented for Super Bowl weekend

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Carolina Panthers player Roman Harper, celebrities have been using Airbnb quite a bit lately.

The latest celebrity to use the rental housing website is none other than Super Bowl halftime performer Beyoncé Knowles.

On her personal Facebook, Beyoncé posted “It was a Super weekend Airbnb,” alongside a picture of herself kneeling on a couch in front of a fire.

TMZ tracked down the listing, which turned out to be a $50 million home in Los Altos Hills, California, which rents for $10,000 a night.

With five bedroom suites, it can fit up to 10 guests and has a game room, fitness center, wine room, and 270 degree views of San Francisco.

Keep scrolling to see where Beyoncé hung out over Super Bowl 50 weekend.

Welcome to the beautiful contemporary mansion where Beyoncé stayed for Super Bowl 50 weekend.

Photo: Airbnb

The huge home rents for $10,000 a night.

Photo: Airbnb

It sits on 12 acres of land, and even has an orchard with 60 fruit trees, a rooftop vegetable garden, and chickens to provide fresh eggs.

Photo: Airbnb

According to TMZ, the home itself is worth $50 million.

Photo: Airbnb

Source: TMZ

It has multiple floor-to-ceiling glass walls and windows to integrate the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Photo: Airbnb

There are also 270-degree views of San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Photo: Airbnb

The kitchen comes with five ovens, three dishwashers, and a butler pantry.

Photo: Airbnb

The dining room can sit 16 people comfortably.

Photo: Airbnb

Outside, there’s a large infinity pool and a fire pit.

Photo: Airbnb

That’s totally where Beyoncé was sitting in her Facebook picture.

Photo: Airbnb

The home comes with a lot of other amenities too, like a game room with a pool table and bar, a fitness room, and a gated surveillance system.

Photo: Airbnb

There’s also an amazing wine room.

Photo: Airbnb

The mansion has a total of five bedroom suites.

Photo: Airbnb

Each one has a pretty spectacular view.

Photo: Airbnb

There are also en suite bathrooms.

Photo: Airbnb

They look very relaxing with deep bathtubs and his-and-hers sinks.

Photo: Airbnb

It’s in a great location, too. Levi’s stadium, where the Super Bowl was held this year, is only a 30-minute drive away.

Photo: Airbnb

Here’s one last look at the gorgeous property.

Photo: Airbnb

