Beyoncé Stops Concert To FaceTime With Fan's Phone

During her current Mrs. Carter World Tour, Beyoncé has stopped her show more than once to interact with fans and their phones.

First, the superstar took a selfie with this “ridiculously photogenic” teenage girl.

This week in Australia, the Queen B took it up a notch in the midst of singing “Irreplaceable” and grabbed a fan’s phone while he was FaceTiming.

“This is a first,” said Beyonce, looking at the screen and saying “Hi! Nice to meet you!” to the person on the other end.

“He’s doing FaceTime right now,” she clarified to the crowd. And they ate it up. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Let’s see that again, shall we?

And who can forget her famous selfie photo bomb?

Resulting in…

