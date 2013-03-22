FIRST LOOK: Beyoncé Is New Face Of H&M

The rumours are true: singer Beyoncé Knowles is starring in H&M’s summer 2013 ad campaign, H&M confirmed in a tweet this morning. The campaign will feature luxurious beach photos from some shoots in the Bahamas, and a TV commercial for the fast-fashion company.



“It felt more like making a video than a commercial,” Knowles told The Telegraph. As its soundtrack, the video will debut a new Beyoncé song, Standing On The Sun.

Beyoncé helped to design the new collection. She said that she has “always liked H&M’s focus on fun and affordable fashion,” and that the summer line would “explore the different emotions of women represented by the four elements – fire, water, earth and wind.” H&M will introduce the singer as “Mrs. Carter” in reference to her upcoming world tour.

rumours emerged in January when Beyoncé posted a photo of herself in a bikini with her daughter, Blue Ivy, around the same time one of her dancers tweeted about rehearsing for H&M in the Bahamas (the tweet was deleted).

The Swedish retailer’s partnership with the Hottest Woman of the 21st Century comes with news of a “difficult” first quarter for the company (net profits are down 10 per cent). CEO Karl-Johan Persson blamed the “challenging situation” on bad weather and a tough economic climate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.