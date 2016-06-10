People are paying hundreds of dollars to get splashed by Beyoncé water at her concert

Aly Weisman
Beyonce Citi Field13thWitness/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images

Beyoncé’s Formation tour stopped at Citi Field in New York this week for a two-night spectacular.

Ticket prices were high, and those who shelled out hundreds, or even thousands, to be as close to the Queen B as possible, were in for a surprise.

Turns out the closer you are to the stage, the more holy water Beyoncé splashes upon thee.

BeyoncePlay GIF

It all happens on the “Bey Stage,” which is in the middle of the audience.

Bey Field ArrowsTicketmaster

Beyoncé’s dancers get in formation on a water-filled stage and await their queen’s arrival.

BeyoncePlay GIFAly Weisman/INSIDER

Beyoncé begins to sing “Freedom” and as the song gets going, the dancers start running towards the audience to kick water into fans’ faces.

BeyoncePlay GIF

It wasn’t long before Beyoncé got in on the action, getting her perfectly curled hair soaking wet in the process.

BeyonceePlay GIF

Some fans came prepared with ponchos.

BeyoncePlay GIF

But most people just let Beyoncé douse them in her holy water.

Bey WaterPlay GIF

NOW WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’ used real explosions to bring its epic White Walker battle to life

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.