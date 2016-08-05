The writer behind Beyoncé's viral hit reveals the truth about 'Becky with the good hair'

HBO Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ special on HBO.

When Beyoncé released her blockbuster album “Lemonade” in April, one lyric from the single “Sorry” — “He better call Becky with the good hair” — set the internet aflame with rumours about who “Becky” might be, many presuming that it involved Jay Z.

Now, Diana Gordon, the songwriter who was the main force behind crafting “Sorry,” has shut down the rumours by explaining to Entertainment Weekly that there is no real “Becky.”

“I laughed, like this is so silly,” Gordon said. “Where are we living? I was like, ‘What day and age from that lyric do you get all of this information?’ Is it really telling you all that much, accusing people?”

Gordon said that she hadn’t spoken to Beyoncé about the lyric since the release of “Lemonade,” but she could sense that the singer hadn’t anticipated how strongly the world would react to it.

“I don’t think she expected it,” Gordon said. “I saw her at her Formation tour… But I didn’t say much about it at the time because I wanted to give her space. The idea started in my mind but it’s not mine anymore. It was very funny and amusing to me to watch it spread over the world.

“If it’s not going to be me saying it, and the one person in the world who can say it is Beyoncé, I was f—ing happy,” Gordon continued. “With Beyoncé, I feel like the songs we worked on were specifically for her.”

Watch the video for “Sorry,” the most recent single from “Lemonade,” below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.