Beyoncé song sends Red Lobster's sales soaring 33%

Red Lobster’s sales soared 33% on Sunday, one day after Beyoncé released a new song featuring the seafood chain.

“We’re calling it the Beyoncé bounce,” Red Lobster spokeswoman Erica Ettori told Business Insider.

In the song, called Formation, Beyoncé refers to Red Lobster as a reward for sex.

She released the song on Saturday and then performed it during the the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Red Lobster says it trended on Twitter for the first time in history following the song’s release. The brand was mentioned on Twitter about 300,000 times over the weekend, including 42,000 times in a single hour, according to the company.

Some restaurants have been offering special Beyoncé-themed drinks, such as a “Bey Breeze,” to celebrate.





