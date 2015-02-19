People are freaking out over these leaked, un-retouched Beyoncé photos

Aly Weisman
Beyonce super bowl halftime showChris Graythen/Getty Images

Allegedly un-retouched photos from Beyoncé’s 2013 L’Oreal campaign hit the internet Wednesday and now everyone is freaking out.

The Beyonce World first published the outtakes, but the images of the Queen B with less-than-perfect skin have since gone viral on Twitter:

But B’s true fans defended the photos:

Others simply refused to believe the photos are real:

But it appears the images are real:

Team Beyoncé apparently did not appreciate the leaked photos, demanding that Beyoncé World remove them immediately.

The site, which first published the pics, deleted the photos just hours after releasing them, explaining:

Due to the disdain of the BeyHive, we have removed the photos. We don’t want to cause any drama, nor do we wish to start fan wars. Some of the things we have seen posted were just horrible, and we don’t want any parts of it. We were just posting the photos to share the fact that our queen is naturally beautiful, at the same time she is just a regular woman.

Check out Beyoncé’s flawless skin in her L’Oreal ad below:

