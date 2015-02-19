People are freaking out over these leaked, un-retouched Beyoncé photos

Allegedly un-retouched photos from Beyoncé’s 2013 L’Oreal campaign hit the internet Wednesday and now everyone is freaking out.

The Beyonce World first published the outtakes, but the images of the Queen B with less-than-perfect skin have since gone viral on Twitter:

someone leaked @Beyonce's unedited pictures but that's none of my business pic.twitter.com/3TE7rBFctV — Marcus Snellings (@MarcusSnellings) February 18, 2015

-I know ya'll saw Beyonce's leaked pictures without the photoshop. I was like ewww nooooo. Bruh, she look horrible. — ♏️Wes♏️ (@JerzeyboyWes) February 18, 2015

Let me guess, you look better? RT @kweenmoeee: lmfao Beyonce ugly asf. — omeeka (@sirSLAYSalot) February 18, 2015

But B’s true fans defended the photos:

I'm glad these Beyoncé pictures have leaked, shows she's just as real as the rest of us….eliminating that "perfect" image we compare to — Katie Mannion (@KatieMannion) February 18, 2015

Beyoncé's leaked pictures are not that bad lol — x (@ladygagasus) February 18, 2015

Idk why everyone is freaking out about Beyoncé and her leaked pictures. Like duh they photoshop the shit out of pictures.. — Rene (@radri_) February 18, 2015

Oh wow. Look at Beyonce's leaked pictures. Looking all human and what not. How surprising. — sheldon cooper (@__mmxiv) February 18, 2015

Those pictures that got leaked of @Beyonce just prove that everyone's skin breaks out its not that serious — Phe (@AkiraPhenicia) February 18, 2015

Idk why yall surprised over these leaked untouched pictures of Beyonce. She's human lol she is going to age, get pimples, etc. — Buzzing BRI. (@__Briella) February 18, 2015

Others simply refused to believe the photos are real:

those leaked "unphotoshopped" pictures of beyonce look so fake. she's 33 not 53… — Darlene Reyes (@djreyes015) February 18, 2015

I have seen Beyoncé in person. What she looks like in pictures is what she looks like in real life. Those "leaked" pictures are fake. — BeyoncéStan (@stan4yonce) February 18, 2015

Y'all wanna tear Beyoncé down so badly that youre quick to believe FAKE pictures. Bey is still beautiful. Seeth. pic.twitter.com/5he6e9Gtov — Tradé (@beyonseh) February 18, 2015

But it appears the images are real:

“@King_Shania: but she never did a loreal ad with this look tho.” it's this one pic.twitter.com/dnU5hB72Y1 — Feim (@FeimM) February 18, 2015

Team Beyoncé apparently did not appreciate the leaked photos, demanding that Beyoncé World remove them immediately.

The site, which first published the pics, deleted the photos just hours after releasing them, explaining:

Due to the disdain of the BeyHive, we have removed the photos. We don’t want to cause any drama, nor do we wish to start fan wars. Some of the things we have seen posted were just horrible, and we don’t want any parts of it. We were just posting the photos to share the fact that our queen is naturally beautiful, at the same time she is just a regular woman.

Check out Beyoncé’s flawless skin in her L’Oreal ad below:

