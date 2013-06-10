Beyoncé Posted This Great Serena Williams Picture After She Won The French Open

Serena Williams won her 16th Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-4 thrashing of Maria Sharapova in the French Open Final on Saturday.
At an age when most players start declining, Serena is dominating the sport more than ever.
Beyoncé — queen of American popular culture — took notice. She posted this awesome picture of young Serena on Facebook this morning:
Beyoncé’s post is an allusion to her own album cover for her single, “Bow Down.”
As far as memes go, writing BOW DOWN in huge bold letters over a picture of a celebrity as a little kid is pretty great:
