Now We Know Why Beyonce Put Off Releasing The Video For "Run The World" (VIDEO)

Vevo.com hyped the premiere of Beyoncé‘s latest video (for the single “(Girls) Run the World) — for weeks.



But the debut date of May 13 came and went, and all Vevo could tell its users was that “‘Run the World (Girls)’ won’t be out on Friday like we thought. No new date yet. Beyoncé is perfecting it.”

She was perfecting it, all right — perfecting it right into a world premiere on last night’s episode of “American Idol.”

The show’s massive audience gave the singer a much bigger platform from which to launch the vid.

But Beyonce, as an artist, should have stuck with Vevo.

The music video’s place in pop culture is such a tenuous thing right now — and musicians should support video-dedicated entities like Vevo if they want to keep the art form alive.

Anyway, here’s the short that all the fuss was about. Video below.

