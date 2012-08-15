Beyoncé Fights Back After Harry Belafonte Blasts Her For Not Doing 'Social Good'

Don’t mess with B.

After singer Harry Belafonte told The Hollywood Reporter that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z “have turned their back on social responsibility,” the music moguls are not pleased.Beyoncé’s camp immediately responded by sending an email to the Wall Street Journal with “an abbreviated list of the unselfish work Beyoncé has done and continues to do.”



According to the email, Beyoncé’s charitable acts include:

Co-founding The Survivor Foundation “a multi-purpose community outreach facility in downtown Houston.”

Donating “100K in 2008 to the Gulf Coast Ike Relief Fund to aid Texas victims of Hurricane Ike.”

Performing in “MTV’s Hope For Haiti Now! Benefit in addition to making a generous monetary donation.”

While Beyoncé spoke this week United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York City, saying “We all see the headlines and we think what can I really do to help?” Jay-Z also has his own charitable foundation called the Shawn Carter Foundation—which helps ‘individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education.”

But this isn’t teh first time Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s charitable giving has been under scrutiny.

In 2010, Jay-Z only reportedly donated $6,431 of his $63 million earnings to his own Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund, and out of the $87 million Beyoncé earned in 2010, zilch was given to her husband’s foundation.

And Belafonte isn’t buying it, either.

When asked if he is ‘happy with the image of members of minorities in Hollywood today” in his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Belafonte replied “Not at all” and continued:

And I think one of the great abuses of this modern time is that we should have had such high-profile artists, powerful celebrities. But they have turned their back on social responsibility.

That goes for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for example. Give me Bruce Springsteen, and now you’re talking. I really think he is black.

