Beyoncé's First New Single Is A Gritty Rap Song—Here's Today's Buzz

Kirsten Acuna
beyonce super bowl

Photo: CBS screencap

  • Don’t expect traditional pop sounds in Beyoncé’s latest track. Last night, the Queen B released the first new song from her upcoming fifth album called “Bow Down/I Been On.” The singer only appears in the first minute, before it becomes rap focused.
  • No, Emma Watson, nor anyone else has been cast in the “50 Shades of Grey” movie yet.
  • While “The 20/20 Experience” officially comes out tomorrow, Justin Timberlake may be dropping a second album in November.
  • A violin from the Titanic bandleader has been found.
  • “Spring Breakers” featuring James Franco and former Disney star Selena Gomez earned $270,000 over the weekend in three theatres making it the largest limited release of the year.
  • Two new teasers for “Game of Thrones” were released over the weekend. The HBO series returns March 31.
  • And, Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest broke up after nearly three years together.  
  • In case you missed it, check out Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon performing “History of Rap: Part 4” in which they sample everything from Beastie Boys to Eminem:

