Beyoncé once rejected a Coldplay song by telling Chris Martin it was 'awful'

Beyoncé may love Coldplay’s “Yellow” and agreed to sing with the band for the recently released “Hymn for the Weekend,” but just like David Bowie, she also once rejected a collaboration with the group.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, lead singer Chris Martin says he played a song he wrote called “Hook Up” for the singer and her producer, but she turned it down and called it “awful.”

“[She turned it down] in the sweetest possible way: She told me, ‘I really like you — but this is awful,'” he said.

The two performed together during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, along with Bruno Mars, Sunday night.

Watch the video for “Hymn for the Weekend” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.