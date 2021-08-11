Beyoncé says she spent too much time dieting when she was younger, instead of feeding her mind and body

Beyoncé is focused on her mental health. Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar that she spent too much time dieting and exercising when she was younger.

The singer said she cares more about her overall happiness now.

Beyoncé wrote the Destiny’s Child hit “Bootylicious” after being criticized for gaining weight at age 19.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter said she used to think taking care of her body meant dieting and exercising, but now she’s changed her approach.

The pop star and businesswoman told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s learned the importance of listening to her body if she wants to give the best of herself.

“In the past, I spent too much time on diets, with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body,” Beyoncé, 39, said.

She said she now takes a holistic approach to health, paying attention to her peace of mind, how she feels, and how often she smiles.

“Mental health is self-care too,” Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen. It’s a process to change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!”

Beyoncé wrote ‘Bootylicious’ after being criticized for gaining weight

“Bootylicious” is one of Destiny’s Child’s best-known hits. It came out on the band’s third album “Survivor,” released in 2001.

The desire to write the song, Beyoncé said in the interview, came from being criticized for gaining weight at age 19.

“None of the sample clothes fit me,” she said. “I was feeling a bit insecure from hearing some of the comments, and I woke up one day and refused to feel sorry for myself, so I wrote ‘Bootylicious.'”

This was a turning point for the pop star.

“It was the beginning of me using whatever life handed me and turning it into something empowering to other women and men who were struggling with the same thing,” she said.