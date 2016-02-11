People upset about Beyoncé's Super Bowl show are organising a protest at NFL headquarters

In the wake of Beyoncé’s halftime performance at Super Bowl 50, anti-Beyoncé protestors are planning on demonstrating outside of the NFL headquarters on Tuesday, February 16.

The unnamed organiser created a page on EventBrite with the following description: “Join us as we demonstrate on the block of the NFL Headquarters building. Are you offended as an American that Beyoncé pulled her race-baiting stunt at the Superbowl? Do you agree that it was a slap in the face to law enforcement? Do you agree that the Black Panthers was/is a hate group which should not be glorified? Come and let’s stand together. Let’s tell the NFL we don’t want hate speech & racism at the Superbowl ever again!”

The organiser also included the hashtags #BoycottBeyonce, #BlueLivesMatter, and #AllLivesMatter.

This protest comes after social-media calls for a boycott and criticism from conservative pundits, including Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Pete King, regarding Beyoncé’s performance of her new single, “Formation,” during the halftime show.

The singer’s dancers wore black berets during the performance in homage to the Black Panthers, a black nationalist organisation formed in 1966. The song and corresponding video take on themes of black pride and struggle and honour the Black Lives Matter movement. During Monday night’s “Daily Show” episode, correspondent Jessica Williams fired back at those complaining about the song and performance.

Beyoncé is embarking on a “Formation” tour this summer.

