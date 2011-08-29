Watch Beyonce Reveal Her Pregnancy During Her VMA Performance

We’ve never said these words before: what a touching moment at MTV’s Video Music Awards.
After teasing her reveal on the red carpet, Beyonce took to the stage to sing “Love On Top” — and, at the end of the performance, whipped open her sequined blazer to reveal the news.
R&B’s biggest baby ever is on the way.
Husband Jay-Z looked teary-eyed and elated in the crowd as “Watch the Throne” cohort Kanye West cheered him on.
During a night dominated by Lady Gaga‘s horrific man-pressions, it was, to say the least, a breath of fresh air.
(Though perhaps not for the producers of the “A Star Is Born” remake — already, talks of a production date push are underway.)
Video below.
