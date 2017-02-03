IT'S OFFICIAL: Beyoncé is the Queen Bey of Instagram

Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement photo is officially the most-liked photo on Instagram — ever.

Instagram confirmed the record with Business Insider overnight.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old superstar took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Jay Z will be having twins.

Her post is the first-ever to attract more than seven million likes, achieving the feat in just 11 hours.

The image takes the most-liked photo crown from a Selena Gomez shot posted last year.

At lunchtime Friday in Australia, it’s fast approaching 9 million likes, with 417,000 comments.

She wrote:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

See it here.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.