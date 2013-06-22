Beyoncé Posted This Great Photo Of Young LeBron James On Facebook After He Won The NBA Title

Tony Manfred

Beyoncé took to Facebook today to congratulate LeBron James on winning back-to-back NBA championships.

How are these two connected?

Beyoncé is married to Jay-Z. Jay-Z made an album with Kanye. Kanye had a lyric on the original draft of “Black Skinheads” where he referred to LeBron as his “homey.”

… Or they are just both really famous.

Either way, Beyoncé put “BOW DOWN” over a picture of LeBron as a toddler by way of congratulations:

lebron bow down

She did the same thing for Serena Williams a few weeks ago:

beyonce serena williams bow down

The photos allude to her own cover art for her “Bow Down” single:

beyonce bow down

