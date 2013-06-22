Beyoncé Posted This Great Photo Of Young LeBron James On Facebook After He Won The NBA Title

Beyoncé took to Facebook today to congratulate LeBron James on winning back-to-back NBA championships.



How are these two connected?

Beyoncé is married to Jay-Z. Jay-Z made an album with Kanye. Kanye had a lyric on the original draft of “Black Skinheads” where he referred to LeBron as his “homey.”

… Or they are just both really famous.

Either way, Beyoncé put “BOW DOWN” over a picture of LeBron as a toddler by way of congratulations:

She did the same thing for Serena Williams a few weeks ago:

The photos allude to her own cover art for her “Bow Down” single:

