Beyonce Confronts Her Past Selves In Big New Pepsi Ad

Beyonce for Pepsi.

Pepsi really needs a hit ad campaign — the soda has been in a years-long sales funk — and Beyonce might just have delivered the goods.



In a new commercial out today, Beyonce is show rehearsing in a dance studio when, suddenly, the mirrors in the space show her reflection dressed in costumes from a bunch of her past music videos. This cues one of her trademark fierce dance numbers.

It’s entertaining stuff, as viewers will want to puzzle out which parts of Beyonce’s history are represented by each mirror image.

At the end, she says, “Embrace your past but live for now.”

