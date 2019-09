While at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA Beyoncé dedicated a performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’ and her hit “Halo” to the late Paul Walker.

Walker passed away in a car accident November 30 in Santa Clarita.

Beyoncé is currently on her Mrs. Carter World Tour.

Listen to it below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

