Beyoncé wrote an open letter about this week's police killings and turned her website into a way to help

This week, police killed two black men. The videos of the Alton Sterling and Philandro Castile shootings is electrifying the movement to stop police killings. And one of the world’s most famous celebrities is adding in her voice

Beyoncé transformed the top of her website into an open letter, writing “We are sick and tired of the killings of young black men and women in our communities.” She says the “robberies of lives” is “a human fight” and urges everyone to contact politicians and legislators in their area to ask for change.

The website also offers links to reach out to your representative politicians and to “voice protest” for Sterling and Castile. Read Beyoncé’s full letter below:

This isn’t Beyoncé’s first foray into politics. Her latest album, “Lemonade,” was politically charged and focused on racial inequality. This time, though, she isn’t talking through the prism of her art — she’s making an explicit call to action.

