Beyoncé just dropped a surprise album on Tidal

Beyoncé debuted a powerful new visual album on HBO Saturday night called “Lemonade.”

No one knew anything about the hour-long special before it aired, but when it began Twitter was abuzz. It appeared as if the singer was calling her husband Jay Z out for potentially cheating on her.

The songs in the album included lines like, “You let this good love go to waste. What’s worst? Looking jealous or crazy?” and “If you try this s— again, you gonna lose your wife.”

Then there was this bit in the song “Sorry”:

“Looking at my watch, he should have been home. Today, I regret the night I put that ring on. He always got them f—ing excuses.”

The songs left many wondering whether this was a live divorce.

While the special aired on HBO, Queen B dropped an entire new album, titled “Lemonade,” on Tidal featuring 12 songs with collaborations from Kendrick Lamar, Jack White, and The Weeknd.

On Tidal, the album is described as a conceptual project “

based on every woman’s journey of self knowledge and healing.”

The album tells the story of a woman who discovers her husband has been cheating on her, she goes through a rollercoaster of emotions — anger, spite, confusion, sadness — but then learns to move on and move forward with her life. By the end of the HBO special, it appears the woman even learns to forgive the person who wronged her, giving them another chance.

Images of Beyoncé with her husband Jay Z appeared toward the end of the visual album, and while fans are quick to think Beyoncé is speaking about her own life, the singer’s name appeared at the end of the HBO special as “Beyoncé Knowles Carter.”

You can stream “Lemonade” on Tidal here.

Here’s the full track list:

1. “Pray You Catch Me”

2. “Hold Up”

3. “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

4. “Sorry”

5. “6 Inch”

6. “Daddy Lessons”

7. “Love Drought”

8. “Sandcastles”

9. “Forward”

10. “Freedom”

11. “All Night”

12. “Formation”

Tidal users can also stream Beyoncé’s HBO special “Lemonade” as well.

