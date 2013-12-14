Barely Anyone At Sony Records Knew About Beyoncé's Secret Album Until It Was Released On ITunes

How did Beyoncé keep the news of her new album under wraps?

She barely told anyone about it.

Billboard reports the singer’s latest album was such a secret that only a dozen or so members of her Sony Records family were aware of the set being pushed to iTunes yesterday evening.

Earlier today, Beyonce’s full music video featuring Blue Ivy was pulled on Vimeo due to a claim from Sony Records Entertainment.

Maybe we’ll be seeing a full version of it up again soon.

The singer’s new album has sold a massive 80,000 albums in a few short hours.

