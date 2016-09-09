Why Beyoncé is one of the 'most powerful women' in business

Beyoncé has had a tremendously successful year, bolstered in large part by her platinum-selling album “Lemonade,” which made her the first female artist in history to chart 12 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time.

Coupled with her achievements in music, Beyoncé’s various business ventures have now earned her a spot on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list for 2016.

Fortune cites Beyoncé’s launch of a clothing line, the “athleisure” brand Ivy Park, and her investement in WTRMLN WTR, a “female-founded watermelon-water startup,” as reasons for her inclusion on the list.

Though she recieved the 51st “bonus spot” on the list, it’s still an impressive feat for a musician, given that the 50 women on the list proper are largely CEOs, CFOs, or presidents of major companies. (Mary Barra, the CEO and Chairman of GM, topped the list.)

Earlier this summer, Beyoncé made another prominent business list when she came in at no. 34 on Forbes’ “Highest-Paid Celebrities Of 2016” list, as a result of earning $54 million from June 2015 to June 2016.

