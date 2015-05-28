Beyoncé fans are going crazy for this new meme about her dance moves

Beyoncé fans are having a field day with a new meme called “#BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat.”

Fans have noticed that if you take any Beyoncé choreography and add in a new, non-Beyoncé song, she still remains perfectly on beat.

It all started when Kendall Gaines tweeted a video of the Queen B dancing perfectly to a song she does not actually sing.

From there, the mashup videos went totally viral. Watch some of the best below: