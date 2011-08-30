9 Celebrity Pregnancies Affecting Business In Hollywood Right Now

The world of celebrity news is still buzzing from Beyonce‘s big baby reveal at last night’s VMAs.



But she’d barely gotten that jacket undone before the big industry question came down:

How’s this little miracle going to change things for “A Star is Born”?

The singer and actress was due to start production soon on the remake, which is being helmed by Clint Eastwood.

Now it looks like things won’t get rolling until fall 2012.

And the burgeoning spawn of Beyonce and Jay-Z isn’t the only one shaking up your TV and movie agenda.

