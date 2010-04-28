Beyonce Knowles Gets $425,000 Taxpayer Bailout On Her House In Texas

Photo: www.flickr.com

Unlike say, Nic Cage or Lindsay Lohan, Beyonce Knowles is living the life. She and her husband Jay-Z are worth a reported $265 million and she’s still the hottest singer on radio.

But did you know Beyonce’s father Matthew Knowles owns a block of property in Galveston, Texas that was devastated by Hurricane Ike? And did you know that FEMA is going to pay Beyonce and her father a cool $425,000 to reimburse them for close to the original value of the house? Yep, it’s true, according to an excellent report from Mother Jones.

The house is one of 68 that will receive a FEMA-sponsored buyout according to KHOU. Lucky them. So what’s the area like – or the house for that matter? We found a similar home right on Beyonce’s block thanks to Trulia.com.

