Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during Demi Lovato's national anthem at the Super Bowl

Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed the couple seated with their daughter Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as Demi Lovato performed Sunday night.

Jay-Z has been collaborating on social-justice issues with the NFL since the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem in 2016.

Two of the most notable attendees at this year’s Super Bowl did not stand while Demi Lovato performed the national anthem.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z instead remained seated for the entire performance, with their daughter Blue Ivy next to them filming on her iPhone.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation (the star’s entertainment agency that he founded in 2008) have been collaborating with the NFL to address social-justice issues.

The collaboration came after the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest police brutality. Jay-Z received some criticism for teaming up with the NFL, which has been accused of essentially expelling Kaepernick over the protest.

Watch the full TMZ video here:

It was Lovato’s first time performing at the Super Bowl, and fans said she gave them chills when she nailed the anthem.

The 27-year-old singer “brought the house down,” as the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” producer Andy Lassner said on Twitter. Viewers at home seemed equally stunned by her powerful vocals.

