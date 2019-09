Beyoncé and Jay Z opened the Grammys with a performance of “Drunk in Love” off the singer’s new album.

Beyoncé was stunning.

Check out the performance below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are some shots from the performance:

After Jay Z joined B on stage:

Jay Z and Beyoncé back to back.

And two GIFs:

Here are the two after the performance:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.