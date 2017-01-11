Beyoncé is the one singer James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' desperately wants

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images ‘The Late Late Show’ executive producer Ben Winston, left, and host James Corden at the Winter 2017 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California.

PASADENA, California — CBS’s “The Late Late Show” has had tremendous success with its “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

In the popular segment, Corden drives music’s biggest stars around in a car while singing together on the artist’s biggest hits (and sometimes others). In February of last year, the show’s Adele segment became the most-watched video on YouTube.

The show’s producers said during the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday that “Carpool Karaoke” has become so successful that requests to do the segment have gone beyond music stars to movie and TV celebrities. That’s what drove them to create an interview series based on the segment for Apple Music, which premieres later this year. Instead of Corden, each episode will have a celebrity host and guest from all areas of entertainment. Like the late-night segment, the pair joins for a car ride, some conversation, and a sing-along.

“We usually want someone who’s very comfortable with being themselves, someone who with joyous abandon throw themselves into the ridiculousness of singing at the top of their voice in a car,” Corden said of what he looks for in “Carpool Karaoke” guests. “That’s what you want.”

Though bookings for the popular segment were tough in the beginning before Mariah Carey signed on, Corden claimed that there’s no problem booking artists now.

“There’s no tough sells anymore. It’s just timing,” Corden told Business Insider.

But when we asked “Late Late Show” executive producer Ben Winston if there’s a singer they haven’t been able to book yet, he said without hesitation, “Yeah, Beyoncé.”





