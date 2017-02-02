Beyonce and Jay Z. Picture: Getty Images

Beyonce is having twins

The 35-year-old superstar took to Instagram to confirm that she and husband Jay Z will be having a second and third child.

Nearly 6 million of “Queen Bey’s” 92 million followers have already liked the image, posted just a few hours ago.

She wrote:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

Beyonce married fellow musician Shawn Carter, 47, in 2008. Their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, was born in 2012 and recently turned five.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The former Destiny’s Child member, who’s sold more than 100 million albums in her decade-long solo career, is worth an estimated $US265 million.

So far there are no details on when the twins are due.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.