Beyoncé is getting into the juice business.

The entertainer has invested in a three-year-old startup that sells watermelon juice called WTRMLN WTR.

The cold-pressed juice is made from watermelon flesh, watermelon rind, and organic lemon.

“I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “As partners, we share a simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world. This is more than an investment in a brand, it’s an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers, and the health of people and our planet.”

Jody Levy, founder of the company, said “Beyoncé is aligned with many of our company’s core values, especially our commitment to empowerment and passion to ‘seed change and spread liquid love’ among fitness enthusiasts. She is an inspiring human whose involvement will help educate the world about the importance of putting clean food and drinks into our bodies so that we can all be happy and healthy.” stated Levy.

The deal is the latest in a series of high-profile celebrity investments in the food and drink industry.

Former NBA star Ray Allen recently opening an organic fast-food restaurant called Grown in Miami. LeBron James has also gotten into the restaurant business, with a significant investment in the chain Blaze Pizza.

