Beyoncé's curvaceous form inspired Australia's next skyscraper

Melbourne, Australia is about to get a “flawless” new addition to its skyline.

Just approved by the city’s planning commission, a skyscraper known as the Premier Tower is set to rise in the city’s central business district. And you won’t believe where its architects found their inspiration: a Beyoncé video.

The media kit details the design’s ability to “redistribute the building’s mass” before alluding to its aesthetic inspiration by saying, “We’re going to trust you’ve seen the music video for Beyoncé’s ‘Ghost’?”

We first learned about the tower from the Creator’s Project, but it’s making its way around the web on everything from design blogs to fashion websites, thanks to the Beyoncé correlation.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the building and its inspiration.

The bodacious building will feature bulging sides inspired by the images in Beyoncé's video. Here's a screenshot from the video that inspired the skyscraper's design. The curves don't just increase the building's curb appeal, they're designed to maximise energy usage. Elenberg Fraser, the architecture firm behind the project, describes the Premier Tower as a vertical cantilever, which offers 'the best results in terms of structural dispersion, frequency oscillation, and wind requirements.' When completed, the 68-story building will contain 660 apartments and a hotel with 160 rooms. The structure is being commissioned by Singapore's Fragrance Group Limited, a real estate, investment, and hospitality company owned by billionaire Wee Meng Koh. A recently rebooted pub that was popular in the 1970s, The Savoy Tavern, will be mowed down to make room for the retail space at the base of the building, according to The Guardian. Source: The Guardian Here's a rendering of what looks to be a hotel room. Curved seating on the inside echoes the sweeping facade. The glass-encased skyscraper will offer its inhabitants stunning views of the surrounding city. There's no word yet on when the structure will be completed or how much the apartments will go for.

