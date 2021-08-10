Beyoncé reveals she’s struggled with insomnia due to decades of touring

Beyoncé is a 39-year-old singer. Mike Coppola/Getty

Beyoncé has struggled with insomnia as a result of years spent touring, she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life,” she revealed.

The time spent performing on the road also led to “wear and tear” on the artist’s muscles.

“I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life,” the 39-year-old said.

Insomnia, or having trouble sleeping, affects about 30% of US adults, as reported by Insider’s Will Fischer. The sleep disorder can be caused by stress, mental health conditions, sleep apnea, hormonal changes like pregnancy, physical ailments or illnesses, along with medication side effects.

According to Beyoncé, difficulty falling and staying asleep was only one of the consequences of adhering to her jam-packed performance schedule for years on end.

The artist told Harper’s Bazaar that she experienced her first vocal injury at 13 years old from singing for too many hours.

“We had just gotten our first record deal, and I was afraid I had developed nodules and destroyed my voice and that my career could be over,” she said.

To recover, Beyoncé spent an entire summer on vocal rest.

But as Destiny’s Child, and then her solo career, took off in the years that followed, the pace of the 28-time Grammy winner’s life only accelerated.

Years spent dancing in high heels caused “wear and tear” on her muscles, and countless “sprays and dyes” along with “heavy makeup” and heated hair tools used to make her stage-ready left her with damage on her hair and skin.

Destiny’s Child performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2013. Getty

For a while, Beyoncé said she relied on “secrets and techniques” to look her best at shows, but eventually realized “that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body.”

That meant spending less time on diets, the “Partition” singer said, pointing to her past “misconception” that self-care translated to “exercising” and being “overly conscious” of her body.

“My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body – those are the things that I’ve been focusing on,” she said.