Dozens of people with celebrity names converge in an epic Facebook thread to help cheer up a woman named Beyoncé

If there can only be one Beyoncé then what happens when you share a name with the most powerful woman in entertainment?

In a Facebook post from “Humans of New York” that ultimately went viral, a woman named Beyoncé explains why having a first name in common with Mrs. Carter can get on her nerves.

Photographer Brandon Stanton approached Beyoncé to photograph her.

Like all photos Stanton takes for “Humans of New York,” he conducted a short interview with his subject, choosing a blurb of her answer to accompany her photo.

Here’s that photo and blurb:

“Sometimes I hate my name because it always draws attention to me, and I’m not a very social person. My family moved…

Posted by Humans of New York on Saturday, April 4, 2015

The caption says:

Sometimes I hate my name because it always draws attention to me, and I’m not a very social person. My family moved this year from Pennsylvania. I was so scared the first day of school that someone would notice me. I wouldn’t even adjust my seat because I thought it would make a noise. One time I really had to cough, but I held it in. When the teacher started calling attendance, I got really nervous, because every time people learn my name is Beyoncé, somebody starts singing ‘Single Ladies.’ And some did, of course. But the second day of school wasn’t too bad. Because everyone knew my name.

Then the comments started pouring in. They came from Mary Kate Olsen, Katie Perry, and Julia Roberts. They came from Katie Holmes and Serena Williams and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston’s character on “Friends.”)

Everyone empathized with Beyoncé.

The comments kept rolling in.

Even people who didn’t share names with celebrities joined in:

Beyoncé…you’re not alone.

Read the entire hilarious thread here.

