Beyonce 'Hates' Her Web Site And Wants An Ad Agency To Fix It

Beyonce Knowles is looking for an ad agency to fix her website, which she dislikes because it’s basically just a glorified blog. Says Ad Age’s source:



“Beyonce herself hates the website because she doesn’t think that it looks like who she is as an artist, someone who likes fashion and art and photography and travel,”

The assignment would be a huge plum for any agency because Beyonce wants to meet with the shop personally. But beware, the account comes with one major drawback: The brief for the task is apparently “thin” — usually the sign of a client who doesn’t really know what they want, and therefore who may be horribly indecisive — yet she will only give agencies a turnaround time of about 48 hours.

There is no way she’ll get quality work from those specs. Ms. Knowles, give Madison Avenue some time to get it right!

