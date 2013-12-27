WATCH: Beyonce Granted One Little Girl's Dying Wish During Her Concert

Try not to cry during this one.

Taylon Davis, 12, has an inoperable brain tumour. Her dying wish? To dance with Beyonce.

We first heard about this video on The Today Show.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, Davis and her mother traveled to Las Vegas to the Mrs. Carter World Tour, where Beyonce gracefully hopped off stage and embraced Davis.

The two then sang and danced to Beyonce’s hits “Love On Top” and “Survivor.”

You can watch the touching video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

