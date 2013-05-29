Beyoncé Stops Concert After A Fan Slaps Her Butt

Beyoncé was in the middle of belting out “Irreplaceable” during a concert stop in Copenhagen Monday night when one overzealous fan almost ruined it for everyone.



As the singer walked down the stage to interact with the audience, one male concert-goer had the guts to slap Mrs. Jay-Z’s butt.

B immediately turned around and sternly said into the mic, “I will have you escorted out right now, alright?”

She then quickly picked up the song right where she left off, like a pro. Watch it all go down below:

