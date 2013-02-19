Beyoncé Reveals She Gained 57 Pounds While Pregnant—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Tumblr

Beyoncé revealed she gained 57 pounds during her pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy during her interview for “Oprah’s Next Chapter.” Normal weight gain during a pregnancy is 25 to 35 pounds. The episode airs this coming Sunday at 8 p.m. Kathleen Kennedy’s husband, Frank Marshall, confirmed via Twitter she will no longer be producing “Jurassic Park 4.” Instead, as head of Lucasfilm, Marshall said she’ll be focusing on “TIE fighters” in Disney’s upcoming “Star Wars” movies.



Singer Fergie announced she and actor Josh Duhamel are expecting their first child on Twitter.

CBS pulls Mark Burnett’s reality series “The Job” after only two episodes. “Undercover Boss” will fill in to replace.

Guy Pearce looks delightfully diabolical in a new “Iron Man 3” teaser poster.

Check out the teaser for NBC’s new drama, “Hannibal,” which premieres April 4:

