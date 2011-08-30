The Most Talked-About Moments From Last Night's VMA's

Photo: Getty Images via MTV.com
Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards were pretty par for the course.Lady Gaga did something weird, the network censors worked overtime, and Justin Bieber thanked Jesus.
But there were a few surprises:
Beyonce showed us something surprising underneath her blazer and we listened to Amy Winhouse‘s final duet with Tony Bennett.
We rounded up videos of the show’s top moments that everyone is talking about.
Lady Gaga opens with a one-woman show...dressed like a man. There was over-acting, dirty t-shirts, and some painted-on facial hair. Also, Queen guitarist Brian May was there.
Britney Spears is awarded The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, then almost gets upstaged by man-Gaga and uses her speech to introduce Beyonce.
With an introduction by Russell Brand, Tony Bennett plays his duet recorded with Amy Winehouse before her death.
