Beyonce Wants Her Dad Out Of Her Business -- And 8 Other Family-Showbiz Blowups

Beyonce and her father have called it quits.



Matthew Knowles, who has managed Beyonce’s career since her days in Destiny’s Child, will no longer be her manager.

The reason for the split is unknown, but statements from both sides point to an amicable separation.

“I’ve only parted ways with my father on a business level. He is my father for life and I love my dad dearly. I am grateful for everything he has taught me,” Beyonce’s statement read.

“The decision for Beyonce and Music World Entertainment to part was mutual. We did great things together, and I know that she will continue to conquer new territories in music and entertainment,” said Matthew Knowles.

“Business is business and family is family. I love my daughter and am very proud of who she is and all that she has achieved. I look forward to her continued great success.”

But not every celebrity family in tumult has painted such a pretty picture — and some of Hollywood’s biggest scandals have come from mixing business and family.

But not every celebrity family in tumult has painted such a pretty picture — and some of Hollywood's biggest scandals have come from mixing business and family.

