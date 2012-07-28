Beyoncé Calls Jay-Z In New Duracell Powermat Ad

He may have Blue Ivy and Beyoncé back home, but rapper Jay-Z still finds time to go out on the town. At least that’s what we’re led to believe from his new commercial for the battery-charging Duracell Powermat.



Of course, the Powermat spokesperson and investor still makes sure to field his wife’s calls while he’s away, leading to the awkward exchange with someone who mistakes Jay-Z’s phone for his own.

Judging by the commercial, everyone in the city who doesn’t own one of these Powermats has phones running on 5-per cent battery life (and listens to Jay-Z’s three-year-old “Run This Town” in clubs).

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

